Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph.