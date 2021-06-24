Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 24, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skie…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. C…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to …
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…
At the summer solstice, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky, and daylight is longest.