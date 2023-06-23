Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 66 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
