Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear. Low 48F. NW winds shifting to SW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds NNE at …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 58F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. C…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to …
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clo…