Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls f…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 68F. Winds NNE at …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a hot day tomo…
- Updated
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 66F. Winds E at 5 to …
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Tuesday. It sho…