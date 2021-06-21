 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News