The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
