Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Severe storms possible in western and central Iowa for Memorial Day, threat shifts to eastern Iowa Tuesday
Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are possible this evening across central and western Iowa. The chance continues for eastern Iowa Tuesday. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Friday will be our coolest day in Iowa with temperatures only going up through Monday. A chance of severe storms returns Sunday and Monday. Here's your complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
With one cold front to our south and another approaching from the north, showers and weak storms will continue. Find out when and where rain is most likely through Thursday in our weather update.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Generally fair. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a very hot day …
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Windy...scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of …
🎧 Listen now as we discuss how weather forecasts are used by the energy industry.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Waterloo folks wi…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Waterloo folks wil…
Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 74 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshin…