The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South.