Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 18, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.