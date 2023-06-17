Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 17, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will…