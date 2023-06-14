Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …