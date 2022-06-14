The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The extreme heat is the biggest story today and tomorrow across the state, but some showers and storms are expected as well. A few could be severe. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
🎧 Listen now for a unique discussion of major weather events recorded in the Bible.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturd…
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 deg…