Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 14, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will feel even hotter at 103. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory until TUE 7:00 PM CDT.