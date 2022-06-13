The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though it will feel even hotter at 103. A 76-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from MON 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain looks likely across the eastern half of the state today. Isolated showers and storms will continue thru the weekend as temps build. Find out how warm it will get in our updated forecast.
Dry this morning, but showers and storms will return to the western part of the state this afternoon, spread east overnight, and continue Friday. Here's when rain is most likely in our area.
Just isolated showers and weak storms during the day, but rain will become widespread across the state tonight. Hail and damaging wind can't be ruled out for some. Full details in our latest forecast.
It will be a warm day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fai…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecas…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures a…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Saturd…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 54F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in …
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 8…