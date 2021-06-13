The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 92. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 13, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The for…
This evening in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, Waterloo folks s…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…