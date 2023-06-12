Waterloo will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thund…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…