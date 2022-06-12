Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 12, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.