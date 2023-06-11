The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
