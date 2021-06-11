Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jun. 11, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. The for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Federal weather scientists are pushing to make the US more 'weather-ready,' which could mean prepping for fires, flooding or storms depending on where you live. The common factor: thinking ahead.
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine…
This evening in Waterloo: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. The fore…
The Waterloo area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…