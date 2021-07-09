Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 9, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 72 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.