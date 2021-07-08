The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waterloo community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 8, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
