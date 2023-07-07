Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.