Temperatures will be warm Friday in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
