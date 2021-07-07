Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 7, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
