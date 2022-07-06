Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 6, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Chance of severe storms across central and western Iowa Thursday, rain spreads southeast Friday
Good chance of rain across the northwestern half of Iowa today and a few storms could be severe. Showers and storms likely in the southeastern half of Iowa for Friday. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Rain chances sticking around. Here's what to expect for Fourth of July weekend across Iowa
Not only are we going to be dealing with rain Friday in Iowa, but the chance is sticking around through the Fourth of July. Find out when and where rain is most likely in our holiday weekend forecast.
A warm front will bring a good chance of rain and a small chance of severe storms to eastern Iowa Monday while temperatures soar in the west. Track the rain and find out how hot it will feel here.
For the drive home in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds ENE at…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. The fore…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Lookin…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead,…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are exp…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 tho…