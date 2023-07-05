Today's temperature in Waterloo will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Models are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and …
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll ra…