Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 106. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.