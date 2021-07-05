Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 98. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 5, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It l…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. Temperatures are …
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Ho…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Sunday. Tem…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perf…