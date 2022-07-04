Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 75 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.