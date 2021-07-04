The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 4, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It l…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Clear. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Saturday. Temperatures are …
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Ho…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. M…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that i…