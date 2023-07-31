The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
