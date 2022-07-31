Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 31, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Small rain chances during the day today in Iowa, but the good opportunity will come tonight as a cold front moves across the state. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temps here.
Nice conditions for everyone today. But it's Iowa, so you know things will be changing! See when rain chances will return and what temperatures are looking like in our weekend forecast.
The bulk of the rain is gone, but isolated showers are still in the forecast for some as a cold front slowly pushes away from the state. Find out when all rain will end and how cool we'll get here.
This evening in Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 62F. Winds W at …
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Tod…
This evening in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperature…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a s…
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. SSW winds…