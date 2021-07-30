It will be a warm day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 30, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.
