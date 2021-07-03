Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday. It l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly cloudy skies with a few showers late. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Ho…
Waterloo's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will b…
- Updated
From bears taking baths to dogs swimming through the air over air conditioners, the intense heat has led animals, like their human counterparts, to find innovative ways of cooling off.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. M…
- Updated
As temperatures surged past 100 degrees, Bree Oswill gathered all the blankets and towels she could find and taped them to every window that didn't have a shade. She doesn't have central air conditioning and wanted to prevent every bit of sunlight and heat from entering her home.