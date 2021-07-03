 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 3, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 91. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.

