Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 28, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.