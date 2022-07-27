The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 27, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
