The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. SSW winds…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
Waterloo's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 57F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead,…