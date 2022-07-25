Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 25, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.