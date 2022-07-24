The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until SUN 3:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 24, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Very hot conditions across the state today, but then a cold front will arrive. Rain looks likely with severe storms expected in spots. Full details on the timing and threats in our updated forecast.
The severe weather threat will be limited to eastern Iowa this evening, but the chance for severe storms is coming back for everyone on Saturday with increasing temperatures. Get all the details here.
A few showers and storms during the morning and early afternoon Thursday, but rain looks more likely across the state beginning late tonight. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday.…
This evening in Waterloo: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Summer sports camps and pre-season training often have kids running hard in high heat and humidity. The combination can be deadly.
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 96. Today has the makings of a pe…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …