Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 99. A 75-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
