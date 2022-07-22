Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. There is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.