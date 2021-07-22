The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 22, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
