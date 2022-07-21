Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Above normal temps across the state today with windy conditions. Some will catch a break from the wind and see some rain Thursday, but others will not. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pre…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday.…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast…
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 tho…
This evening in Waterloo: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are pro…