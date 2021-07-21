 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 21, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

