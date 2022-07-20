Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
This evening in Waterloo: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are pre…
For the drive home in Waterloo: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Wednesday.…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast…
This evening's outlook for Waterloo: A few clouds overnight. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear. Low near 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expect a …