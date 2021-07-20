The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 20, 2021 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. There is a 56% ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 t…
Waterloo's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo Monday. The …
The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Tonight's weather conditions in Waterloo: Mostly clear skies. Low near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waterloo area can expec…
For the drive home in Waterloo: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. It should be a f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. W…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…