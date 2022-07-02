Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 2, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wcfcourier.com.