Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wcfcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2023 in Waterloo, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. How likely i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waterloo area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. It…
The Waterloo area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and c…