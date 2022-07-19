Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2022 in Waterloo, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Waterloo. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 96. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.