Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wcfcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
