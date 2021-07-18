 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Waterloo, IA

The Waterloo area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waterloo area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wcfcourier.com for local news and weather.

