Waterloo folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 17, 2022 in Waterloo, IA
Showers and storms ahead and along a cold front today. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in eastern Iowa in our updated forecast.
With a stalled out front in the state, some will be much cooler than others. Rain chances are sticking around as well with a few severe storms possible. Get all the details in our latest forecast.
A weak cold front will begin to push into the state today before fizzling out. See who has the best chance of rain and how much temperatures will vary across Iowa Thursday in our updated forecast.
Pretty nice weather across Iowa today. With a cold front moving into the state yet again on Wednesday, rain chances are coming back. See where & when rain is most likely in our latest weather update.
Much cooler and wetter across eastern Iowa than western Iowa today. Showers and storms will be sticking around for Saturday as well. See when rain is most likely and when western Iowa will cool here.
